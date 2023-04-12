Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .186 with two home runs and four walks.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
