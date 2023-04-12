Bobby Witt Jr. -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .186 with two home runs and four walks.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings