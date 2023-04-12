Bobby Witt Jr. -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .186 with two home runs and four walks.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
