Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .160 with a double and a walk.
- Isbel has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Isbel has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- deGrom (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
