Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .100 with three walks.
- Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Bradley has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending deGrom (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
