Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .138 with a home run and a walk.
- In four of nine games this year, Dozier got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- deGrom (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
