After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .138 with a home run and a walk.

In four of nine games this year, Dozier got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings