The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Reyes has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • deGrom (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
