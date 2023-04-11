The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.

Reyes has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

