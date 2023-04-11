Brad Keller -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 11 at 8:05 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • In each of his 35 games a year ago, Keller did not pick up a hit.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • deGrom (1-0) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
