On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has two home runs and four walks while batting .158.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Witt Jr. has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings