On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has two home runs and four walks while batting .158.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Witt Jr. has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to deGrom (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.