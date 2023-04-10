Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .188 with a double, a triple and three walks.
- Lopez has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.