After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .188 with a double, a triple and three walks.

Lopez has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

