The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton is hitting .000 with .
  • In six games so far this season, Eaton has zero hits.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Heaney (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
