On Monday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .152 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • This year, Melendez has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Heaney (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
