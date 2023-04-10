Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.
- Reyes has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
