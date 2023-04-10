After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In three of six games this season (50.0%), Olivares has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
