Brad Keller -- -for- in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games a year ago.
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last year.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Heaney (0-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
