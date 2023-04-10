After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.

This season, Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

