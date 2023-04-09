Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Ja Morant (10th, 26.2 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|-
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 45 of the Thunder's 81 games with a set total.
- Oklahoma City's ATS record is 46-34-0 this season.
- The Thunder have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won 21 of its 47 games, or 44.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|117.1
|234.6
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|117.5
|234.6
|116.6
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-17-0 record) than away (.585, 24-17-0).
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 33-16 ATS record and a 30-20 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-41
|34-28
|37-44
|Thunder
|46-34
|33-20
|45-36
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Thunder
|117.1
|117.5
|6
|5
|28-13
|33-16
|34-7
|30-20
|113
|116.6
|12
|19
|33-21
|30-11
|41-13
|28-13
