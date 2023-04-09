(3-5) will match up with the (3-6) at Oracle Park on Sunday, April 9 at 4:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Anthony DeSclafani will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Giants have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kris Bubic - KC (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' matchup against the Giants but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Giants with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Royals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

