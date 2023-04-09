The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals will play on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Anthony DeSclafani and Kris Bubic the starting pitchers.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 10 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .331 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .187 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 26 total runs (2.9 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .264.

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 10th-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.395 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Bubic will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Dylan Dodd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.