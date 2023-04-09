After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .172 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
