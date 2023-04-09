On Sunday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

  • Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Duffy had a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two home runs.
  • In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 11 of 77 games last year (14.3%), including three multi-run games (3.9%).

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 32
.286 AVG .211
.346 OBP .265
.345 SLG .275
7 XBH 3
0 HR 2
7 RBI 9
19/9 K/BB 31/8
0 SB 0
45 GP 32
24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
  • DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
