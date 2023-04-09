On Sunday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Duffy had a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

Logging a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two home runs.

In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 11 of 77 games last year (14.3%), including three multi-run games (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 32 .286 AVG .211 .346 OBP .265 .345 SLG .275 7 XBH 3 0 HR 2 7 RBI 9 19/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 32 24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)