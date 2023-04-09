Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- In 39.1% of his 133 games last season, Bradley had a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (four of 133), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bradley drove in a run in 23 games last year out of 133 (17.3%), including multiple RBIs in 6.8% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He scored in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.153
|.290
|OBP
|.224
|.405
|SLG
|.222
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|32 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (29.0%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (8.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.7%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (15.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.