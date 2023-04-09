Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 39.1% of his 133 games last season, Bradley had a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (four of 133), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bradley drove in a run in 23 games last year out of 133 (17.3%), including multiple RBIs in 6.8% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • He scored in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 57
.256 AVG .153
.290 OBP .224
.405 SLG .222
18 XBH 10
3 HR 1
19 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1
Home Away
64 GP 69
32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Giants are sending DeSclafani (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
