Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hunter Dozier -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .120 with a walk.
- Dozier has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Dozier has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
