Hunter Dozier -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .120 with a walk.
  • Dozier has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Dozier has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
