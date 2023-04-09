Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)

Thunder (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Thunder (46-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% more often than the Grizzlies (37-40-4) this season.

Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.1% of the time this season (43 out of 81). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better record than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City is the fifth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.6).

The Thunder are 21st in the NBA in assists (24.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Thunder are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Oklahoma City attempts 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.

