After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .118.
  • Reyes has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
