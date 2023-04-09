Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .161 with two home runs and three walks.
- This season, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- DeSclafani (1-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
