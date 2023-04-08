When the (3-4) match up with the (2-6) at Oracle Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Sean Manaea will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 1).

The Royals are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-140). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Royals' matchup versus the Giants but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.