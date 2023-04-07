Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has a double and four walks while batting .143.
- Pasquantino has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Cobb (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
