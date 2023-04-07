Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has a double and four walks while batting .143.
  • Pasquantino has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Cobb (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
