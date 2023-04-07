Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- In 51.1% of his games last year (72 of 141), Lopez got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
- Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.1%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.