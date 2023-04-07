After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .095 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Melendez notched a hit in one of six games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Melendez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings