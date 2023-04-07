Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)
- Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Reyes had a base hit in 68 out of 118 games last year (57.6%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.2%).
- He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (14 of 118), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reyes drove in a run in 35 games last season out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|65
|.262
|AVG
|.191
|.312
|OBP
|.244
|.372
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|64/13
|K/BB
|93/17
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|66
|33 (63.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.0%)
|12 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.7%)
|17 (32.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|15 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
