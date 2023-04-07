Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .154 with a home run and three walks.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit twice in seven games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
