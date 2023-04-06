Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino is hitting .118 with a double and four walks.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.500 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.