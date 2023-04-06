On Thursday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino is hitting .118 with a double and four walks.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of six games.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

