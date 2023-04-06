Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 138 home runs ranked 26th in MLB last season.

The Royals ranked 23rd in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

Kansas City had a team batting average of .244 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

Kansas City ranked 24th in the majors with 640 total runs scored last season.

The Royals had an OBP of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Kansas City had a 7.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in the majors.

The Royals had the 27th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors last season.

Kansas City had a combined WHIP of 1.471 as a pitching staff, which was first-worst in baseball last season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins L 7-4 Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays W 9-5 Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Ross Stripling 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom

