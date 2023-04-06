Royals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (1-4) against the Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 6.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last year, Kansas City won five of 33 games when listed as at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in baseball (640 total, four per game).
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
|April 2
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
|April 3
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Brady Singer vs José Berríos
|April 4
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 5
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
|April 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
|April 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Brad Keller vs Alex Cobb
|April 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ross Stripling
|April 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 10
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Andrew Heaney
|April 11
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
