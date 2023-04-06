MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.

In 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), Melendez had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 13.2% of his games in 2022 (17 of 129), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez picked up an RBI in 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those games (10.9%).

He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)