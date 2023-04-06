The Kansas City Royals and Jackie Bradley Jr., who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

In 52 of 133 games last year (39.1%) Bradley got at least one hit, and in 17 of those contests (12.8%) he picked up more than one.

He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (133 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.

Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his games last season (23 of 133), with more than one RBI in nine of them (6.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 58 GP 57 .256 AVG .153 .290 OBP .224 .405 SLG .222 18 XBH 10 3 HR 1 19 RBI 19 34/8 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1 Home Away 64 GP 69 32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)