Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .095 with three walks.
- Once in six games this year, Witt Jr. produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.21).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
- Gausman (0-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
