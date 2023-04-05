Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 45.5% of his 44 games last season, Eaton got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 44 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.
- In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Manoah (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
