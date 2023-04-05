MJ Melendez -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.

Melendez picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).

He homered in 13.2% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 32.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Melendez drove in a run (42 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)