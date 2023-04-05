MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.
- Melendez picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
- He homered in 13.2% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Melendez drove in a run (42 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
