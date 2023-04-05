Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)
- Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 39 of 105 games last season (37.1%) Isbel got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (4.8%), leaving the yard in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out of 105 (19.0%), including multiple RBIs in 4.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score 26 times in 105 games (24.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.154
|.291
|OBP
|.231
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|13
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|40/11
|8
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|25 (46.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (27.5%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.8%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (17.6%)
|3 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (17.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
