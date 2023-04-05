Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.
- Witt Jr. got a hit in 70.7% of his 150 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.
- He went yard in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (19 of 150), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.257
|.463
|SLG
|.397
|29
|XBH
|28
|8
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|40
|49/20
|K/BB
|86/12
|21
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|54 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|39 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (34.7%)
|8 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Manoah (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.