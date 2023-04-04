The Golden State Warriors (41-38) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK. The point total is 242.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -8.5 242.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 242.5 points in 23 of 79 games this season.

Oklahoma City has a 234.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Oklahoma City has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.

The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 27 34.2% 118.2 235.7 117.5 234.1 233.4 Thunder 23 29.1% 117.5 235.7 116.6 234.1 230.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has covered the spread once, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder have gone over the total five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-17-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.5 points, Oklahoma City is 26-9 against the spread and 26-10 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 36-43 7-8 43-36 Thunder 45-33 9-3 44-35

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Thunder 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 28-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-9 32-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-10 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 29-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-12 32-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-15

