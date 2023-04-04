Yusei Kikuchi will aim to shut down Bobby Witt Jr. and company when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 138 home runs ranked 26th in MLB last season.

Fueled by 424 extra-base hits, the Royals ranked 23rd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage last season.

Kansas City ranked 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in the majors last season with 640 (4.0 per game).

The Royals had an on-base percentage of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Kansas City struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Royals pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.72 last year, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Kansas City had a combined 1.471 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kris Bubic has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he pitched five scoreless innings as the starter.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins L 7-4 Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays W 9-5 Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Ross Stripling 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani

