Royals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (1-3) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (1-3) at 7:40 PM (on April 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Royals, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi versus the Royals and Kris Bubic.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last year, Kansas City won 16 of 63 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Kansas City had the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Pablo Lopez
|April 1
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
|April 2
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
|April 3
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Brady Singer vs José Berríos
|April 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
|April 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
|April 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Brad Keller vs Alex Cobb
|April 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ross Stripling
|April 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Anthony DeSclafani
