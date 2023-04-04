Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)
- Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Duffy got a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.
- In 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He came around to score in 11 of his 77 games a season ago (14.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.211
|.346
|OBP
|.265
|.345
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|24 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Last season he put together a 6-7 record, a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.