Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hunter Dozier -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
- In 12 of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Dozier drove in a run in 29 of 129 games last season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (7.8%).
- In 30.2% of his 129 games last season, he touched home plate (39 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he compiled a 6-7 record, a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games.
