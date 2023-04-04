The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Aaron Wiggins, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Wiggins, in his most recent game, had 14 points in a 128-118 loss to the Suns.

With prop bets in place for Wiggins, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Aaron Wiggins Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.7 6.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 0.5 PRA -- 10.8 9.9 PR 10.5 9.7 9.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Wiggins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Wiggins Insights vs. the Warriors

Wiggins is responsible for attempting 4.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.1 per game.

Wiggins is averaging 1.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.5 points per contest.

The Warriors allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are 18th in the league, allowing 25.8 per game.

The Warriors are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Wiggins vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 33 13 4 0 1 1 1 2/6/2023 25 19 2 1 2 0 2 1/30/2023 23 3 2 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wiggins or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.