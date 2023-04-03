After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Dozier got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.2% of them.
  • He homered in 9.3% of his games last season (129 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He scored a run in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
