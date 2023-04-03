On Monday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

  • Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Reyes had a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Reyes drove in a run in 35 of 118 games last season (29.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He crossed the plate in 37 of 118 games last year (31.4%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (six times).

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 65
.262 AVG .191
.312 OBP .244
.372 SLG .359
11 XBH 22
4 HR 10
18 RBI 29
64/13 K/BB 93/17
1 SB 1
Home Away
52 GP 66
33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%)
12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%)
17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
