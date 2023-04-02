The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBC Sports Networks

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 25-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.

The Thunder put up 5.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-20.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up 121.1 points per game at home, 7.3 more than away (113.8). Defensively they allow 115.7 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (117.2).

The Thunder pick up 1.9 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (23.4).

Thunder Injuries