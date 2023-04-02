The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The point total in the matchup is 235.5.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 235.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 34 of 78 outings.
  • Oklahoma City's games this season have had an average of 233.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Oklahoma City has compiled a 45-32-0 record against the spread.
  • The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44%) in those games.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won 12 of its 28 games, or 42.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 20 26% 113.5 230.9 111.5 227.9 226.0
Thunder 34 43.6% 117.4 230.9 116.4 227.9 230.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall, over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
  • Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread away (23-16-0) than at home (22-16-0) this season.
  • The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 111.5 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 35-15 against the spread and 31-20 overall.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 40-36 16-14 38-39
Thunder 45-32 24-11 43-35

Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Thunder
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.4
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
23-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
23-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-20
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
35-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-8
39-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-9

